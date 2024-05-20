Cannon Conservation B-Roll

The 17 of the cannon found during dredging of the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project were transported to Texas A&M Conservation Research Lab in January 2023 for restoration. Since that time the lab has been working to bring the cannon back to as close to their original form as possible. The cannon are a significant find and tell a story about Savannah history, and getting them restored and eventually bringing them home and put on display at the Savannah History Museum for the public to see is important.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 10:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924456
|VIRIN:
|240415-A-HT663-7411
|Filename:
|DOD_110323936
|Length:
|00:06:38
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
