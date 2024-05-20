Savannah Cannon Conservation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 17 of the cannon found during dredging of the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project were transported to Texas A&M Conservation Research Lab in January 2023 for restoration. Since that time the lab has been working to bring the cannon back to as close to their original form as possible. The cannon are a significant find and tell a story about Savannah history, and getting them restored and eventually bringing them home and put on display at the Savannah History Museum for the public to see is important.