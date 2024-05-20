Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle under sail

    AT SEA

    05.20.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle

    The crew and U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadets of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle sail in the Atlantic Ocean, May 20, 2024. The Eagle was underway for its 2024 Summer Training Cruise. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 10:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924447
    VIRIN: 240520-G-NO310-4824
    Filename: DOD_110323845
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: AT SEA

    Sailing
    Coast Guard
    Coast Guard Cutter Eagle
    Tall Ship

