U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle under sail

The crew and U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadets of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle sail in the Atlantic Ocean, May 20, 2024. The Eagle was underway for its 2024 Summer Training Cruise. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 10:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924447
|VIRIN:
|240520-G-NO310-4824
|Filename:
|DOD_110323845
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT