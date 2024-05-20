Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Love Endures Through Recruit Training

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace and Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Pfc. Juli Marie Winston and Pvt. Jamil Winston Jr., Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, complete recruit training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. on May 17, 2024. The Winstons have been married since June 2023 and chose to enlist and experience recruit training at the same time. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace and Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)

    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US

