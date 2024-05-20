Love Endures Through Recruit Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pfc. Juli Marie Winston and Pvt. Jamil Winston Jr., Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, complete recruit training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. on May 17, 2024. The Winstons have been married since June 2023 and chose to enlist and experience recruit training at the same time. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace and Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)