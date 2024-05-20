Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACA-E Conducts Escaped Prisoner Exercise

    GERMANY

    12.14.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    United States Army Correctional Activity - Europe conducted an escaped prisoner exercise 14 December 2023 Sembach Kaserine, Germany. This exercise included not only U.S. forces, but with the German Polizei to have a better training scenario if such of event were to occur.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 08:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924433
    VIRIN: 240515-A-PT551-7838
    Filename: DOD_110323626
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: DE

