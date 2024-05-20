United States Army Correctional Activity - Europe conducted an escaped prisoner exercise 14 December 2023 Sembach Kaserine, Germany. This exercise included not only U.S. forces, but with the German Polizei to have a better training scenario if such of event were to occur.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 08:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|924433
|VIRIN:
|240515-A-PT551-7838
|Filename:
|DOD_110323626
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACA-E Conducts Escaped Prisoner Exercise, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT