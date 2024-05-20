The 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade partnered with the Jordanian Armed Forces for a squad live fire event during Exercise Eager Lion 2024, in Jordan. Eager Lion is a multi-national military exercise with 33 participating countries to strengthen readiness and interoperability. This year commemorates 75 years of strong U.S./Jordan relations and the 11th iteration of Eager Lion.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 07:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924422
|VIRIN:
|240514-A-TD149-8857
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_110323505
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|JO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, EAGER LION 2024 SQUAD LIVE FIRE SUPPORTED BY 3RD SFAB, by MAJ Ed Robles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
