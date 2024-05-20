Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EAGER LION 2024 SQUAD LIVE FIRE SUPPORTED BY 3RD SFAB

    JORDAN

    05.14.2024

    Video by Maj. Ed Robles 

    3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade

    The 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade partnered with the Jordanian Armed Forces for a squad live fire event during Exercise Eager Lion 2024, in Jordan. Eager Lion is a multi-national military exercise with 33 participating countries to strengthen readiness and interoperability. This year commemorates 75 years of strong U.S./Jordan relations and the 11th iteration of Eager Lion.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 07:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924422
    VIRIN: 240514-A-TD149-8857
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_110323505
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: JO

    EAGERLION24 USCENTCOM

