    Flintlock 24 VBSS Training

    GHANA

    05.16.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer John Pearl 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Ghanaian, Tunisian, and Libyan special operations forces participate in a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure exercise with an Italian Air Force HH-101A Caesar helicopter assigned to the 9th Wing, 21st Squadron and the Italian Navy Comandante Bettica P-492 off the coast of Takoradi, Ghana during Flintlock 24, May 16, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is an African partner led, U.S. and international enabled exercise focused on improving military interoperability of combined security forces. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 07:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924419
    VIRIN: 240516-N-YS140-1108
    Filename: DOD_110323464
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: GH

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    Partnership
    SOCAF
    Exercise Flintlock
    Flintlock 24

