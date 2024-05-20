B-Roll: US, Ghana conduct situational training exercises at African Lion 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, Maryland National Guard, conduct situational training room clearance exercises together with Ghana Armed Forces personnel in Tamale, Ghana, May 16, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier, joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Rickey Grider)



Shot List:

(00:00) LONG SHOT: US soldiers provide instruction during STX lane

(00:20) MEDIUM SHOT: GAF soldiers conducting room clearance exercise

(00:38) MEDIUM SHOT: GAF soldiers conducting room clearance exercise

(1:10) MEDIUM SHOT: GAF soldiers conducting medical STX