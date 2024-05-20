B-Roll: US, Ghana conduct situational training exercises at African Lion 2024

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, Maryland National Guard, conduct situational training room clearance exercises together with Ghana Armed Forces personnel in Tamale, Ghana, May 16, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier, joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Rickey Grider)
Shot List:
(00:00) LONG SHOT: US soldiers provide instruction during STX lane
(00:20) MEDIUM SHOT: GAF soldiers conducting room clearance exercise
(00:38) MEDIUM SHOT: GAF soldiers conducting room clearance exercise
(1:10) MEDIUM SHOT: GAF soldiers conducting medical STX
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 06:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924415
|VIRIN:
|240516-A-MU519-8254
|Filename:
|DOD_110323313
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|TAMALE, GH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
