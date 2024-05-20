Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: US, Ghana conduct situational training exercises at African Lion 2024

    TAMALE, GHANA

    05.16.2024

    Video by Capt. Rickey Grider 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, Maryland National Guard, conduct situational training room clearance exercises together with Ghana Armed Forces personnel in Tamale, Ghana, May 16, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier, joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Rickey Grider)

    Shot List:
    (00:00) LONG SHOT: US soldiers provide instruction during STX lane
    (00:20) MEDIUM SHOT: GAF soldiers conducting room clearance exercise
    (00:38) MEDIUM SHOT: GAF soldiers conducting room clearance exercise
    (1:10) MEDIUM SHOT: GAF soldiers conducting medical STX

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 06:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924415
    VIRIN: 240516-A-MU519-8254
    Filename: DOD_110323313
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: TAMALE, GH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: US, Ghana conduct situational training exercises at African Lion 2024, by CPT Rickey Grider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maryland National Guard
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    1-175 IN

