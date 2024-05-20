Eager Lion Sling Load Practice B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. soldiers, assigned to Task Force Hurricane and Task Force Sentinel, secure a guided multiple launch rocket system pod to a UH-60A Blackhawk during sling load training during the 11th iteration of Eager Lion at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan, May 14, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Tyler Becker)