    Eager Lion Sling Load Practice B-roll

    JORDAN

    05.13.2024

    Video by Spc. Tyler Becker 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. soldiers, assigned to Task Force Hurricane and Task Force Sentinel, secure a guided multiple launch rocket system pod to a UH-60A Blackhawk during sling load training during the 11th iteration of Eager Lion at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan, May 14, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Tyler Becker)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 03:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924402
    VIRIN: 240513-A-OO172-7028
    Filename: DOD_110323081
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: JO

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eager Lion Sling Load Practice B-roll, by SPC Tyler Becker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    EagerLion24
    EL24
    Eager Lion 24
    EagerLion 24
    Eager Lion 2024

