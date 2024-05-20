Eager Lion Sling Load Practice B-roll

U.S. soldiers, assigned to Task Force Hurricane and Task Force Sentinel, secure a guided multiple launch rocket system pod to a UH-60A Blackhawk during sling load training during the 11th iteration of Eager Lion at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan, May 14, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Tyler Becker)
05.13.2024
05.21.2024
B-Roll
|924402
|240513-A-OO172-7028
|DOD_110323081
00:01:25
|JO
|4
|4
