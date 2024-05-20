Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Checkered Flag - This Is How We Win

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Chris Hibben 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    Checkered Flag, hosted by the 325th Fighter Wing, is one of the DoD’s largest air-to-air exercises and is designed to integrate 4th- and 5th-generation airframes to enhance mobility and employment capabilities of aviators and maintainers. The exercise responds to Air Combat Command’s plan to train the Immediate Response Force, a dedicated force for “rapid response” to unforeseen or unplanned operations.

    F-16
    F-22
    F-35
    USAFR
    Checkered Flag
    AirForceReserve
    CheckeredFlag

