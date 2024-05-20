Checkered Flag, hosted by the 325th Fighter Wing, is one of the DoD’s largest air-to-air exercises and is designed to integrate 4th- and 5th-generation airframes to enhance mobility and employment capabilities of aviators and maintainers. The exercise responds to Air Combat Command’s plan to train the Immediate Response Force, a dedicated force for “rapid response” to unforeseen or unplanned operations.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 19:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|924383
|VIRIN:
|240520-F-PS957-2726
|Filename:
|DOD_110322657
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Checkered Flag - This Is How We Win, by MSgt Chris Hibben, identified by DVIDS
