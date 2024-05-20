Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Basic Communications Officer Course 1-24 conducts final training exercise

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Damian Oso 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines conduct the Basic Communications Officer Course 1-24 at Range 800, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 30, 2024. During the BCOC students learn about signal modulation, basic electrical concepts and how to build field expedient antennas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Damian Oso)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 19:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924360
    VIRIN: 240430-M-VM781-1001
    Filename: DOD_110322385
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basic Communications Officer Course 1-24 conducts final training exercise, by LCpl Damian Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    students
    Field training
    radio operations
    comms
    USMCNews
    MCCES. Marine Corps Communication-Electronics School

