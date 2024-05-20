U.S. Marines conduct the Basic Communications Officer Course 1-24 at Range 800, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 30, 2024. During the BCOC students learn about signal modulation, basic electrical concepts and how to build field expedient antennas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Damian Oso)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 19:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924360
|VIRIN:
|240430-M-VM781-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110322385
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Basic Communications Officer Course 1-24 conducts final training exercise, by LCpl Damian Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT