    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the Colors

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. Benjamin Whitten 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marine Corps stable keepers with the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard present the colors at Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, May 18, 2024. MCG conducted a cross-country journey from Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, to the National Capitol Region for the first time in over a decade to participate in Preakness, the National Memorial Day Parade and a series of additional events designed to uphold the Marine Corps’ prominence, promote the Marine Corps’ only Mounted Color Guard asset and support recruiting nationwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Benjamin Whitten)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 16:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924347
    VIRIN: 240518-M-MT620-6432
    Filename: DOD_110322072
    Length: 00:08:20
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Hometown: BARSTOW, CA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Preakness
    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    MCG204

