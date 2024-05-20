Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard presents the Colors

U.S. Marine Corps stable keepers with the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard present the colors at Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, May 18, 2024. MCG conducted a cross-country journey from Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, to the National Capitol Region for the first time in over a decade to participate in Preakness, the National Memorial Day Parade and a series of additional events designed to uphold the Marine Corps’ prominence, promote the Marine Corps’ only Mounted Color Guard asset and support recruiting nationwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Benjamin Whitten)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 16:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:08:20
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Hometown:
|BARSTOW, CA, US
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
