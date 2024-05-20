Keesler News 20 May 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SrA Elizabeth Davis, 81st TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81st TRW/PA, preview the Memorial Day Weekend and upcoming Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month events. They also discuss the 101 Critical Days of Summer safety campaign and the AF Connect App's new "Tell Your Story" feature, and wish a fond farewell to 81st TRW Deputy Commander Col Jason Allen as he moves on to become the wing commander of the 58th Special Operations Wing at Kirkland AFB.