    Keesler News 20 May 2024

    MS, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing

    SrA Elizabeth Davis, 81st TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81st TRW/PA, preview the Memorial Day Weekend and upcoming Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month events. They also discuss the 101 Critical Days of Summer safety campaign and the AF Connect App's new "Tell Your Story" feature, and wish a fond farewell to 81st TRW Deputy Commander Col Jason Allen as he moves on to become the wing commander of the 58th Special Operations Wing at Kirkland AFB.

    Location: MS, US

