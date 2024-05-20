SrA Elizabeth Davis, 81st TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81st TRW/PA, preview the Memorial Day Weekend and upcoming Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month events. They also discuss the 101 Critical Days of Summer safety campaign and the AF Connect App's new "Tell Your Story" feature, and wish a fond farewell to 81st TRW Deputy Commander Col Jason Allen as he moves on to become the wing commander of the 58th Special Operations Wing at Kirkland AFB.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 13:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|924326
|VIRIN:
|240520-F-PI774-7837
|Filename:
|DOD_110321555
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler News 20 May 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
