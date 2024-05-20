Cut: 2024 28th Infantry Division Memorial Service

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924309" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the Pennsylvania National Guard represent their units at the 28th Infantry Division Memorial Service at Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, May 19, 2024. This service annually honors those members of the 28th Infantry Division, as well as service members across Pennsylvania, who have given their lives to protect our country. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer)