Cut: 2024 28th Infantry Division Memorial Service

U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the Pennsylvania National Guard represent their units at the 28th Infantry Division Memorial Service at Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, May 19, 2024. This service annually honors those members of the 28th Infantry Division, as well as service members across Pennsylvania, who have given their lives to protect our country. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 14:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|924309
|VIRIN:
|240519-Z-PS821-1016
|Filename:
|DOD_110321301
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|BOALSBURG, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
