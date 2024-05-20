Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cut: 2024 28th Infantry Division Memorial Service

    BOALSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Video by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the Pennsylvania National Guard represent their units at the 28th Infantry Division Memorial Service at Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, May 19, 2024. This service annually honors those members of the 28th Infantry Division, as well as service members across Pennsylvania, who have given their lives to protect our country. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 14:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924309
    VIRIN: 240519-Z-PS821-1016
    Filename: DOD_110321301
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: BOALSBURG, PA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cut: 2024 28th Infantry Division Memorial Service, by 2LT Kate Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    28th Infantry Division
    Honoring
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Memorial Day
    Army National Guard
    Boalsburg

