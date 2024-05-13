Flintlock 24 TCCC

U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command, U.K. Ranger Regiment and Ghana Armed Forces participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care training during Exercise Flintlock 24 at Daboya, Ghana, May 13, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command's premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Kevin Brown)
|05.13.2024
|05.20.2024 12:26
|B-Roll
|924304
|240513-Z-OV580-1001
|DOD_110321108
|00:02:46
|DABOYA, GH
|0
|0
Special Operations Forces
Flintlock
US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)
US Africa Command (USAFRICOM)
Republic of Côte d'Ivoire (Côte d'Ivoire)
Republic of Ghana (Ghana)
