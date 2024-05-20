Flintlock 24 IED Awareness

U.S. Navy Special Operations Command and Belgian Special Operations Forces conduct Improvised Explosive Device awareness training with Beninese Armed Forces during Exercise Flintlock 24 at Daboya, Ghana, May 13, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command's premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Kevin Brown)
|05.13.2024
|05.20.2024 14:49
|B-Roll
|924303
|240513-Z-OV580-8547
|DOD_110321101
|00:00:43
|DABOYA, GH
|0
|0
