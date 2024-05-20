Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flintlock 24 IED Awareness

    DABOYA, GHANA

    05.13.2024

    Video by Spc. Kevin Brown 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    U.S. Navy Special Operations Command and Belgian Special Operations Forces conduct Improvised Explosive Device awareness training with Beninese Armed Forces during Exercise Flintlock 24 at Daboya, Ghana, May 13, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command's premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Kevin Brown)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 14:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924303
    VIRIN: 240513-Z-OV580-8547
    Filename: DOD_110321101
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: DABOYA, GH

    This work, Flintlock 24 IED Awareness, by SPC Kevin Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Special Forces, Special Operations Forces, USSOCOM, Flintlock, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Africa

