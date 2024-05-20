Exercise Flintlock 24 opening ceremony remarks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Capt. Scott Fentress, Director of Operations for Special Operations Command Africa, and Ghana Armed Forces Brig. Gen. Kweku Dankwa Hagan, Representative of Chief of Army Staff – Ghana, provide opening remarks for the official start of Flintlock 24 at the Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force Headquarters in Accra, Ghana, May 13, 2024. Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise which strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl)