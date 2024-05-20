Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Flintlock 24 opening ceremony remarks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GHANA

    05.13.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer John Pearl 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    U.S. Navy Capt. Scott Fentress, Director of Operations for Special Operations Command Africa, and Ghana Armed Forces Brig. Gen. Kweku Dankwa Hagan, Representative of Chief of Army Staff – Ghana, provide opening remarks for the official start of Flintlock 24 at the Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force Headquarters in Accra, Ghana, May 13, 2024. Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise which strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 14:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 924302
    VIRIN: 240513-N-YS140-2003
    Filename: DOD_110321100
    Length: 00:05:14
    Location: GH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Flintlock 24 opening ceremony remarks, by CPO John Pearl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    Partnership
    Ghana
    SOCAF
    Flintlock 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT