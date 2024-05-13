Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delivers opening remarks at a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. Ministers of defense and senior military officials from nearly 50 nations discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 08:24
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|924265
|Filename:
|DOD_110320582
|Length:
|00:05:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Austin Opens Meeting of Ukraine Contract Group, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT