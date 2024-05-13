AK24: Strengthening NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defense

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Forces in Europe concluded the Astral Knight 2024 exercise, which included participation from six NATO countries—Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the U.K., and the U.S.—with personnel from Greece and Denmark observing, from May 6 to 21, 2024. AK24 is U.S. European Command’s capstone integrated air and missile defense exercise focused on incremental development of theater-wide coalition IAMD capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)