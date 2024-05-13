U.S. Air Forces in Europe concluded the Astral Knight 2024 exercise, which included participation from six NATO countries—Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the U.K., and the U.S.—with personnel from Greece and Denmark observing, from May 6 to 21, 2024. AK24 is U.S. European Command’s capstone integrated air and missile defense exercise focused on incremental development of theater-wide coalition IAMD capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 05:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|924250
|VIRIN:
|240517-F-PH996-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110320290
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AK24: Strengthening NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defense, by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT