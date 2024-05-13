Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AK24: Strengthening NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defense

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    05.17.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe concluded the Astral Knight 2024 exercise, which included participation from six NATO countries—Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the U.K., and the U.S.—with personnel from Greece and Denmark observing, from May 6 to 21, 2024. AK24 is U.S. European Command’s capstone integrated air and missile defense exercise focused on incremental development of theater-wide coalition IAMD capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 05:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924250
    VIRIN: 240517-F-PH996-1001
    Filename: DOD_110320290
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Astral Knight
    Large Scale Global Exercise
    LSGE24
    AK24

