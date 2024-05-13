Gobi Wolf 2024 is a four-day disaster response exercise and exchange between the government of Mongolia and U.S. Army Pacific focused on interagency coordination. The Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency hosts the exercise with support from the Mongolian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto).
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 01:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924242
|VIRIN:
|240509-Z-KX552-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110320089
|Length:
|00:04:16
|Location:
|MN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gobi Wolf 2024 TSgt Frankie Bolaños A-Roll, by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT