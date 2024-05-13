Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 24 Counter Live Fire

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINES

    05.16.2024

    Video by Cpl. Diego Garcia 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, U.S. Army Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, and Philippine Marines with 4th Marine Brigade conduct the counter landing live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 24 at Ilocos Norte, Philippines, May 6, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Diego Garcia)

    The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Trailer Music Action Cinematic performed by OtherSound/stock.adobe.com

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 02:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924235
    VIRIN: 240516-M-GC823-1001
    Filename: DOD_110319926
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 24 Counter Live Fire, by Cpl Diego Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    BK24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT