Balikatan 24 Counter Live Fire

U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, U.S. Army Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, and Philippine Marines with 4th Marine Brigade conduct the counter landing live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 24 at Ilocos Norte, Philippines, May 6, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Diego Garcia)



The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Trailer Music Action Cinematic performed by OtherSound/stock.adobe.com