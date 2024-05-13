Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Guy Terry speaks on Torrance Parade

    TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Video by Spc. Samuel DeAngelo 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Guy Terry with 300th Army Band talks about unit's participation in the 62nd Annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, May 18, 2024. The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration to honor U.S. armed forces’ services and sacrifices, fostering patriotism and community bonds. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel DeAngelo)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 18:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: TORRANCE, CA, US

    Los Angeles
    Army Band
    Torrance
    Parade
    Armed Forces Day Parade
    TAFDA

