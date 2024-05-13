U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Guy Terry with 300th Army Band talks about unit's participation in the 62nd Annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, May 18, 2024. The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration to honor U.S. armed forces’ services and sacrifices, fostering patriotism and community bonds. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel DeAngelo)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 18:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924216
|VIRIN:
|240518-A-RP020-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110319431
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|TORRANCE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sgt. Guy Terry speaks on Torrance Parade, by SPC Samuel DeAngelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
