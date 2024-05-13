Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. Carvet C. Tate Interview at the 5k

    TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    Command Sgt. Maj. Carvet C. Tate, Command Sgt. Maj. of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, gives an interview at the Torrance Armed Forces Day 5k for Freedom Run/Walk during the 62nd Annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, May 18, 2024. The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration to honor U.S. armed forces’ service and sacrifices, fostering patriotism and community bonds. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 20:36
    Category: Interviews
    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Carvet C. Tate Interview at the 5k, by SSG Philip Ribas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Irwin
    national training center
    motivation
    Torrance
    armed forces day
    5k freedom

