Command Sgt. Maj. Carvet C. Tate Interview at the 5k

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924214" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Command Sgt. Maj. Carvet C. Tate, Command Sgt. Maj. of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, gives an interview at the Torrance Armed Forces Day 5k for Freedom Run/Walk during the 62nd Annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, May 18, 2024. The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration to honor U.S. armed forces’ service and sacrifices, fostering patriotism and community bonds. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas)