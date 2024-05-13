Parade Grand Marshal U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Philip A. Garrant Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Philip A. Garrant, commander of Space Systems Command, gives an interview while serving as the Grand Marshal for the 62nd Annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, May 18, 2024. The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration to honor U.S. armed forces’ service and sacrifices, fostering patriotism and community bonds. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas)