U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Philip A. Garrant, commander of Space Systems Command, gives an interview while serving as the Grand Marshal for the 62nd Annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, May 18, 2024. The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration to honor U.S. armed forces’ service and sacrifices, fostering patriotism and community bonds. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 20:23
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|924212
|VIRIN:
|240518-A-LL408-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_110319376
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|TORRANCE, CA, US
|Hometown:
|HANOVER, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Parade Grand Marshal U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Philip A. Garrant Interview, by SSG Philip Ribas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
