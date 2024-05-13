Staff Sgt. Marco “Spec” Speccierla competed in the National Guard, 2024 Region VII, Best Warrior Competition at Camp Roberts and Camp San Luis Obispo, California, May 5-10, 2024. Spec is the first Airman to represent California at one of these events. (Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Christian Jadot.)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 18:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|924211
|VIRIN:
|240519-Z-BT533-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_110319375
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, An Airman among Soldiers, by MSgt Christian Jadot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT