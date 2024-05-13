Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An Airman among Soldiers

    SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Christian Jadot 

    144th Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. Marco “Spec” Speccierla competed in the National Guard, 2024 Region VII, Best Warrior Competition at Camp Roberts and Camp San Luis Obispo, California, May 5-10, 2024. Spec is the first Airman to represent California at one of these events. (Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Christian Jadot.)

    Location: SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An Airman among Soldiers, by MSgt Christian Jadot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Warrior
    March
    Ruck
    Joint Force
    Competition
    Army

