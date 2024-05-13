U.S. Soldiers with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, takes part in a ruck march at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 19, 2024. The Soldiers executed this ruck march to maintain and improve their physical fitness and readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Skylin Simpson)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 15:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924206
|VIRIN:
|240519-Z-OJ073-8007
|Filename:
|DOD_110319256
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintaining fitness, by PFC Skylin Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Indiantown Gap
LEAVE A COMMENT