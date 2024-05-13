Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maintaining fitness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Video by Pfc. Skylin Simpson 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, takes part in a ruck march at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 19, 2024. The Soldiers executed this ruck march to maintain and improve their physical fitness and readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Skylin Simpson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 15:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924206
    VIRIN: 240519-Z-OJ073-8007
    Filename: DOD_110319256
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintaining fitness, by PFC Skylin Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    TAGS

    Ruck March
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Fitness
    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    213th Regional Support Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT