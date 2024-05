240518-A-RP020-1003

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924203" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Keith Beyer, with 300th Army Band, talks about U.S. Army bands, job experiences as a trumpet player, and his unit's role in the 62nd Annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, May 18, 2024. 300th Army Band participates in numerous community events sanctioned by the Department of Defense. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel DeAngelo)