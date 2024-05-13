U.S. Army Master Sgt. Keith Beyer, with 300th Army Band, talks about U.S. Army bands, job experiences as a trumpet player, and his unit's role in the 62nd Annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, May 18, 2024. 300th Army Band participates in numerous community events sanctioned by the Department of Defense. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel DeAngelo)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 20:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|924203
|VIRIN:
|240518-A-RP020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110319249
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|TORRANCE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 240518-A-RP020-1003, by SPC Samuel DeAngelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
