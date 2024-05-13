240518-A-RP020-1003

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Video by Spc. Samuel DeAngelo 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Keith Beyer, with 300th Army Band, talks about U.S. Army bands, job experiences as a trumpet player, and his unit's role in the 62nd Annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, May 18, 2024. 300th Army Band participates in numerous community events sanctioned by the Department of Defense. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel DeAngelo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024
    Category: Interviews
    Location: TORRANCE, CA, US

    Los Angeles
    trumpet
    Army Band
    Torrance
    Armed Forces Day Parade
    TAFDA

