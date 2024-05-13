Christopher Cua, a parent of a newly enlisted U.S. Army Soldier, attends the 62nd Annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, May 18, 2024. The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration to honor U.S. armed forces’ service and sacrifices, fostering patriotism and community bonds. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Edward Fernandez)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 19:30
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|924202
|VIRIN:
|240518-A-LL408-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_110319248
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|TORRANCE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier's parent discusses Torrance Armed Forces Day, by SSG Philip Ribas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
