    Soldier's parent discusses Torrance Armed Forces Day

    TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    Christopher Cua, a parent of a newly enlisted U.S. Army Soldier, attends the 62nd Annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, May 18, 2024. The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration to honor U.S. armed forces’ service and sacrifices, fostering patriotism and community bonds. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Edward Fernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 19:30
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 924202
    VIRIN: 240518-A-LL408-1005
    Filename: DOD_110319248
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: TORRANCE, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier's parent discusses Torrance Armed Forces Day, by SSG Philip Ribas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Parent
    Los Angeles
    Interview
    Torrance
    Civillian
    armed forces day

