Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    62nd Annual Armed Forces Day Parade B Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Video by Pfc. Cynthia Gomez-Beltran 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    Current service members, veterans, government officials and civilians participate in the 62nd Annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, May 18, 2024. The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration to honor U.S. armed forces’ service and sacrifices, fostering patriotism and community bonds. (U.S. Army Reserve by video Pfc. Cynthia Gomez-Beltran)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 17:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924194
    VIRIN: 240518-A-LX346-1001
    Filename: DOD_110319136
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: TORRANCE, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 62nd Annual Armed Forces Day Parade B Roll, by PFC Cynthia Gomez-Beltran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Los Angeles
    Torrance
    Veterans
    Parade
    Oath ceremony
    TAFDA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT