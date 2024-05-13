62nd Annual Armed Forces Day Parade B Roll

Current service members, veterans, government officials and civilians participate in the 62nd Annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, May 18, 2024. The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration to honor U.S. armed forces’ service and sacrifices, fostering patriotism and community bonds. (U.S. Army Reserve by video Pfc. Cynthia Gomez-Beltran)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 17:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924194
|VIRIN:
|240518-A-LX346-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110319136
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|TORRANCE, CA, US
