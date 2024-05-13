121ARW Participates in Operation Buckeye Resolve

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen at the 121ARW work together on the flight line during Operation Buckeye Resolve at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, May 18, 2024. Operation Buckeye Resolve is a Readiness Exercise Validation demonstrating the 121st Air Refueling Wing's ability to perform force generation, employment, and sustainment missions while operating in simulated contested, degraded, or operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Major Paul Stennett)