Airmen at the 121ARW work together on the flight line during Operation Buckeye Resolve at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, May 18, 2024. Operation Buckeye Resolve is a Readiness Exercise Validation demonstrating the 121st Air Refueling Wing's ability to perform force generation, employment, and sustainment missions while operating in simulated contested, degraded, or operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Major Paul Stennett)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 11:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924183
|VIRIN:
|240518-Z-QD029-1024
|Filename:
|DOD_110318869
|Length:
|00:04:47
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Downloads:
|10
|High-Res. Downloads:
|10
This work, 121ARW Participates in Operation Buckeye Resolve, by Maj. Paul Stennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
