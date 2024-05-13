Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    121ARW Participates in Operation Buckeye Resolve

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Video by Maj. Paul Stennett 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen at the 121ARW work together on the flight line during Operation Buckeye Resolve at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, May 18, 2024. Operation Buckeye Resolve is a Readiness Exercise Validation demonstrating the 121st Air Refueling Wing's ability to perform force generation, employment, and sustainment missions while operating in simulated contested, degraded, or operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Major Paul Stennett)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 11:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924183
    VIRIN: 240518-Z-QD029-1024
    Filename: DOD_110318869
    Length: 00:04:47
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US

    This work, 121ARW Participates in Operation Buckeye Resolve, by Maj. Paul Stennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    121st Air Refueling Wing
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Air Natinal Guard
    Air Mobility Command
    U.S. Air Force

