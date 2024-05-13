Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Theodore Roosevelt Accomplishes 250K Traps

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    03.19.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Demitrius Williams 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 19, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) completed its 250,000th successful arrested landing, March 19, 2024. U.S. Navy Cmdr. Brandon Miller, operations officer of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, set the accomplishment, landing an F/A-18F Super Hornet during routine operations in the South China Sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Demitrius Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 06:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924177
    VIRIN: 240319-N-OR809-1001
    Filename: DOD_110318534
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Theodore Roosevelt Accomplishes 250K Traps, by PO2 Demitrius Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    landing
    7th Fleet
    carrier
    aircraft
    TR
    PACFLT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT