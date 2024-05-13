SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 19, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) completed its 250,000th successful arrested landing, March 19, 2024. U.S. Navy Cmdr. Brandon Miller, operations officer of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, set the accomplishment, landing an F/A-18F Super Hornet during routine operations in the South China Sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Demitrius Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 06:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924177
|VIRIN:
|240319-N-OR809-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110318534
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
This work, Theodore Roosevelt Accomplishes 250K Traps, by PO2 Demitrius Williams, identified by DVIDS
