    Inside the Rough Life Episode 1: Aviation Boatswain's Mate

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.25.2024

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Pimpaka Kruthun 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2024) Episode one of the “Inside the Rough Life” series highlighting the Aviation Boatswain's Mates aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pimpaka Kruthun)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 06:21
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 924173
    VIRIN: 240125-N-FR738-1001
    Filename: DOD_110318524
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    operations
    7th Fleet
    carrier
    TR
    PACFLT
    series

