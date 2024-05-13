Space Launch Delta 30 briefly highlights the capabilities of the 30th and 45th Security Forces Squadrons, and their dedication to defending our Spaceports coast to coast. (U.S. Space Force video Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 17:18
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|924160
|VIRIN:
|240513-X-XI961-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110318043
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SLD 30 Police Week 2024, by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
