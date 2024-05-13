Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLD 30 Police Week 2024

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Space Launch Delta 30 briefly highlights the capabilities of the 30th and 45th Security Forces Squadrons, and their dedication to defending our Spaceports coast to coast. (U.S. Space Force video Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 17:18
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 924160
    VIRIN: 240513-X-XI961-1001
    Filename: DOD_110318043
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLD 30 Police Week 2024, by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    security
    sfs
    defenders
    spaceport

