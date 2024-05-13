U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, present an award to the winner of the Sgt. Reckless Memorial Race at Preakness at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, on May 17, 2024. MCG conducted a cross-country journey from Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California to the National Capitol Region for the first time in over a decade to participate in Preakness, the National Memorial Day Parade and a series of additional events designed to uphold the Marine Corps’ prominence, promote the Marine Corps’ only Mounted Color Guard asset and support recruiting nationwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Stippey)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 14:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924148
|VIRIN:
|240517-M-JE726-6058
|Filename:
|DOD_110317710
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
