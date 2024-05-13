video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Signaleers received valuable guidance and moral support from guest speaker, Dr. Mike Dugal, PhD, retired chaplain (Colonel) at a spiritual resiliency lunch at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. They enjoyed great food, music from the talented Army Band, and had an opportunity to socialize with fellow Signaleers. The luncheon is in preparation for the upcoming Pacific Regimental Signal Week.