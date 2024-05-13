Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Video by Maj. Kerry Wright 

    311th Signal Command Theater

    Signaleers received valuable guidance and moral support from guest speaker, Dr. Mike Dugal, PhD, retired chaplain (Colonel) at a spiritual resiliency lunch at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. They enjoyed great food, music from the talented Army Band, and had an opportunity to socialize with fellow Signaleers. The luncheon is in preparation for the upcoming Pacific Regimental Signal Week.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 14:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924146
    VIRIN: 240226-A-MN148-5386
    PIN: 01
    Filename: DOD_110317708
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US

