Signaleers received valuable guidance and moral support from guest speaker, Dr. Mike Dugal, PhD, retired chaplain (Colonel) at a spiritual resiliency lunch at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. They enjoyed great food, music from the talented Army Band, and had an opportunity to socialize with fellow Signaleers. The luncheon is in preparation for the upcoming Pacific Regimental Signal Week.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 14:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924146
|VIRIN:
|240226-A-MN148-5386
|PIN:
|01
|Filename:
|DOD_110317708
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
