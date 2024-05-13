Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maritime Combined Task Group Charlie: room clearing techniques

    JORDAN

    05.13.2024

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines with Delta Company, 4th Combat Engineer Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve teach the Royal Jordanian Marines and the Royal Saudi Arabian Naval Forces room clearing techniques at Camp Titin, Jordan, May 14, 2024. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Keahi J. Soomanstanton)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: JO

    marforres
    room clearing
    Marine Forces Reserve
    MFR
    Camp Titin
    MCTGC

