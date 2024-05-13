Maritime Combined Task Group Charlie: room clearing techniques

U.S. Marines with Delta Company, 4th Combat Engineer Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve teach the Royal Jordanian Marines and the Royal Saudi Arabian Naval Forces room clearing techniques at Camp Titin, Jordan, May 14, 2024. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Keahi J. Soomanstanton)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 07:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924106
|VIRIN:
|240514-M-SY821-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110316827
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|JO
