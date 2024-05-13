Maritime Combined Task Group Charlie: room clearing techniques

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924106" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Delta Company, 4th Combat Engineer Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve teach the Royal Jordanian Marines and the Royal Saudi Arabian Naval Forces room clearing techniques at Camp Titin, Jordan, May 14, 2024. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Keahi J. Soomanstanton)