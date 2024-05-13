Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 3 Crane Ops on LST

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Austin Ingram 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    240517-N-VH871-1406 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (May 16th, 2024) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 crane crew hoist a section of dock in place as part of repairs on a Landing Ship, Tank dock onboard Naval Base Port Hueneme. NMCB-3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California. During the homeport phase, the Seabees train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support U.S. and partner nations and deter aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 22:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924104
    VIRIN: 240517-N-VH871-1406
    Filename: DOD_110316732
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US

