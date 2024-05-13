NMCB 3 Crane Ops on LST

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924104" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

240517-N-VH871-1406 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (May 16th, 2024) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 crane crew hoist a section of dock in place as part of repairs on a Landing Ship, Tank dock onboard Naval Base Port Hueneme. NMCB-3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California. During the homeport phase, the Seabees train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support U.S. and partner nations and deter aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)