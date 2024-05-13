240517-N-VH871-1406 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (May 16th, 2024) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 crane crew hoist a section of dock in place as part of repairs on a Landing Ship, Tank dock onboard Naval Base Port Hueneme. NMCB-3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California. During the homeport phase, the Seabees train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support U.S. and partner nations and deter aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 22:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924104
|VIRIN:
|240517-N-VH871-1406
|Filename:
|DOD_110316732
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 3 Crane Ops on LST, by PO1 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT