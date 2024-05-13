Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60 in 60: Medical Group Simulation Center trains the staff at DGMC

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Established in March 2006, the 60th Medical Group Simulation Center has offered training support to the staff at the David Grant USAF Medical Center on Travis Air Force Base, California.

    The Simulation Center strives to develop the force by providing realistic clinical and deployment training, promoting communication and patient safety to Airmen across the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 18:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924096
    VIRIN: 240517-F-OY799-1001
    Filename: DOD_110316211
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    TAGS

    Airmen
    USAF
    Simulation Center
    DGMC
    60 MDG

