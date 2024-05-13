Sikh Soldiers Celebrate Turban Day in Times Square

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



US Army Lt. Col. Tejdeep Rattan, a general dentist with the 7503 Medical Training Support Battalion, Medical Readiness Training Command, spoke at the 6th annual Turban Day event held in Times Square, New York City on May 11, 2024. Turban Day is an event that invites Americans to understand and be a part of the Sikh community. Rattan, the first Sikh Soldier to go through basic training with a religious accommodation, spoke about how service in the Army and being able to express his identity as a Sikh simultaneously has enables him to be all he can be.



Music: Punjabi Swag by Aks and Lakshmi

Provided by Epidemic Sound