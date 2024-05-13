Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sikh Soldiers Celebrate Turban Day in Times Square

    NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nicholas Vidro 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    US Army Lt. Col. Tejdeep Rattan, a general dentist with the 7503 Medical Training Support Battalion, Medical Readiness Training Command, spoke at the 6th annual Turban Day event held in Times Square, New York City on May 11, 2024. Turban Day is an event that invites Americans to understand and be a part of the Sikh community. Rattan, the first Sikh Soldier to go through basic training with a religious accommodation, spoke about how service in the Army and being able to express his identity as a Sikh simultaneously has enables him to be all he can be.

    Music: Punjabi Swag by Aks and Lakshmi
    Provided by Epidemic Sound

    Date Taken: 05.11.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 22:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 924093
    VIRIN: 240511-A-XO050-1001
    Filename: DOD_110316145
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sikh Soldiers Celebrate Turban Day in Times Square, by SGT Nicholas Vidro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    New York City
    Sikhism
    Asian & Pacific Islander Month
    Army Reserve Medical Command

