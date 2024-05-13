Be Equipped for Boating

In this public service announcement, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Stone Fagan reminds boaters to have the proper equipment onboard before embarking onto a waterway or Corps lake. Every vessel must be equipped with U.S. Coast Guard approved life jackets that properly fit passengers, type four throwable floatation device such as a throwable cushion or life ring, and whistle to alert others of your presence. (USACE Video by Ashley Webster)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 16:54
|Category:
|PSA
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|CARTHAGE, TN, US
