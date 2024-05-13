Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Be Equipped for Boating

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CARTHAGE, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Ashley Webster 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    In this public service announcement, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Stone Fagan reminds boaters to have the proper equipment onboard before embarking onto a waterway or Corps lake. Every vessel must be equipped with U.S. Coast Guard approved life jackets that properly fit passengers, type four throwable floatation device such as a throwable cushion or life ring, and whistle to alert others of your presence. (USACE Video by Ashley Webster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 16:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 924090
    VIRIN: 240517-A-DK667-1003
    Filename: DOD_110316026
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: CARTHAGE, TN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Be Equipped for Boating, by Ashley Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    equipment
    life jackets
    Boating
    Water Safety
    Boating Safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT