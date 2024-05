Be Equipped for Boating

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924090" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this public service announcement, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Stone Fagan reminds boaters to have the proper equipment onboard before embarking onto a waterway or Corps lake. Every vessel must be equipped with U.S. Coast Guard approved life jackets that properly fit passengers, type four throwable floatation device such as a throwable cushion or life ring, and whistle to alert others of your presence. (USACE Video by Ashley Webster)