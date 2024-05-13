Senior leaders from across the Army National Guard joined together Thursday, May 16, 2024, for a 50th Anniversary celebration of the National Guard's Professional Education Center. Events included a "walk through time" activity, a ground breaking ceremony of a new athletic center, and a ceremony and cake cutting with a keynote from Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 16:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924089
|VIRIN:
|240516-A-PO971-5828
|Filename:
|DOD_110316010
|Length:
|00:20:40
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 50th Anniversary of the National Guard's Professional Education Center., by CPT James Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
