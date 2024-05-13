Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th Anniversary of the National Guard's Professional Education Center.

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Video by Capt. James Mason 

    National Guard Bureau

    Senior leaders from across the Army National Guard joined together Thursday, May 16, 2024, for a 50th Anniversary celebration of the National Guard's Professional Education Center. Events included a "walk through time" activity, a ground breaking ceremony of a new athletic center, and a ceremony and cake cutting with a keynote from Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 16:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924089
    VIRIN: 240516-A-PO971-5828
    Filename: DOD_110316010
    Length: 00:20:40
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th Anniversary of the National Guard's Professional Education Center., by CPT James Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Groundbreaking
    National Guard
    PEC

