50th Anniversary of the National Guard's Professional Education Center.

Senior leaders from across the Army National Guard joined together Thursday, May 16, 2024, for a 50th Anniversary celebration of the National Guard's Professional Education Center. Events included a "walk through time" activity, a ground breaking ceremony of a new athletic center, and a ceremony and cake cutting with a keynote from Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.