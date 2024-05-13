USVRON 3 Establishment Ceremony

NAVAL BASE CORONADO (May 17, 2024) Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron 3 (USVRON 3) became the Navy's newest USVRON during an establishment ceremony onboard Naval Amphibious Base Coronado May 15, 2024. The mission of USVRON 3 is to deliver the most formidable, unmanned platforms in the maritime domain. Outfitted with Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Crafts (GARC), the 16-foot GARCs, built by Maritime Applied Physics Corporation, enable research, testing, and operations that will allow integration throught the surface, expeditionary, and joint maritme forces. (U.S. Navy video by Kyle Carlstrom)
