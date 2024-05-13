Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USVRON 3 Establishment Ceremony

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kyle Carlstrom  

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    NAVAL BASE CORONADO (May 17, 2024) Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron 3 (USVRON 3) became the Navy's newest USVRON during an establishment ceremony onboard Naval Amphibious Base Coronado May 15, 2024. The mission of USVRON 3 is to deliver the most formidable, unmanned platforms in the maritime domain. Outfitted with Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Crafts (GARC), the 16-foot GARCs, built by Maritime Applied Physics Corporation, enable research, testing, and operations that will allow integration throught the surface, expeditionary, and joint maritme forces. (U.S. Navy video by Kyle Carlstrom)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 16:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924081
    VIRIN: 240517-N-NB544-1001
    Filename: DOD_110315860
    Length: 00:05:58
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USVRON 3 Establishment Ceremony, by PO1 Kyle Carlstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

