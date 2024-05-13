Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participates in a Memorandum of Understanding Signing Ceremony with Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino at the Department of State
DC, UNITED STATES
05.17.2024
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participates in a Memorandum of Understanding Signing Ceremony with Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino at the Department of State.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 15:45
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|924078
|Filename:
|DOD_110315839
|Length:
|00:05:17
|Location:
|DC, US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participates in a Memorandum of Understanding Signing Ceremony with Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino at the Department of State
LEAVE A COMMENT