Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jim Sharp Meets his likeness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Video by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Retired 1st Infantry Division Soldier For Life, Jim Sharp met himself in the 1st Infantry Division Museum.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 15:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924069
    VIRIN: 240516-A-NG069-2821
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_110315808
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jim Sharp Meets his likeness, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #WWIIVET #FortRiley #BRO #1stID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT