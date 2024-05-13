Retired 1st Infantry Division Soldier For Life, Jim Sharp met himself in the 1st Infantry Division Museum.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 15:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924069
|VIRIN:
|240516-A-NG069-2821
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_110315808
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Jim Sharp Meets his likeness, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT