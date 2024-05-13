U.S. Coast Guard urges maritime safety through proper radio use

Lt. Cmdr. Barton Nanney, a Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville search and rescue mission coordinator, urges the proper use of maritime radios to help prevent false alerts and reduce unnecessary radio chatter on VHF-FM channel 16 at Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville May 13, 2024. Channel 16 is designated by the Federal Communications Commission as the national distress, safety, and calling frequency and should not be used when performing radio checks. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 14:02
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|924051
|VIRIN:
|240613-G-VY010-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110315614
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
