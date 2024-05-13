U.S. Coast Guard urges maritime safety through proper radio use

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Cmdr. Barton Nanney, a Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville search and rescue mission coordinator, urges the proper use of maritime radios to help prevent false alerts and reduce unnecessary radio chatter on VHF-FM channel 16 at Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville May 13, 2024. Channel 16 is designated by the Federal Communications Commission as the national distress, safety, and calling frequency and should not be used when performing radio checks. (U.S. Coast Guard video)