Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVY INTRO

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FALLON, NV, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2023

    Video by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    Just the NAVY INTRO as seen in parts of other productions.
    This was a multiple requested video to make it a separate logo video.
    I left the ending portion as the logo for video transition purposes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 14:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924050
    VIRIN: 231023-D-KF756-5183
    Filename: DOD_110315611
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: FALLON, NV, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVY INTRO, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NJROTC
    Navy
    NAWDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT