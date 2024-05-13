Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts Canadian Minister of National Defense William Blair for a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 13, 2024. (DoD video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 14:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|924049
|VIRIN:
|240513-D-KY598-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110315603
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SECDEF hosts Canadian Minister of National Defense, by SSgt John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT