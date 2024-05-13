Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF hosts Canadian Minister of National Defense

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Wright 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts Canadian Minister of National Defense William Blair for a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 13, 2024. (DoD video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 14:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924049
    VIRIN: 240513-D-KY598-1001
    Filename: DOD_110315603
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    Canada
    DoD
    Pentagon
    SECDEF
    bilat
    bilateral exchange

