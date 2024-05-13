In this public service announcement, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Rangers Emily Scoggins and Tanner Rich encourage boaters to file float plans with a relative, friend, a person of trust, or with a marina before embarking out on a Corps lake. This informs someone of where you are departing and traveling to, and your expected return. This information is valuable if the entrusted person has to initiate a search to find you with emergency responders if you don’t return as expected. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 13:55
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|924047
|VIRIN:
|240517-A-EO110-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110315598
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|ALBANY, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, File a Float Plan, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
