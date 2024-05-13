Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    File a Float Plan

    ALBANY, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    In this public service announcement, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Rangers Emily Scoggins and Tanner Rich encourage boaters to file float plans with a relative, friend, a person of trust, or with a marina before embarking out on a Corps lake. This informs someone of where you are departing and traveling to, and your expected return. This information is valuable if the entrusted person has to initiate a search to find you with emergency responders if you don’t return as expected. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)

    Location: ALBANY, KY, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    Public Service Announcement
    Boating
    Water Safety
    Boating Safety
    Float Plan

