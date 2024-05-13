File a Float Plan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924047" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this public service announcement, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Rangers Emily Scoggins and Tanner Rich encourage boaters to file float plans with a relative, friend, a person of trust, or with a marina before embarking out on a Corps lake. This informs someone of where you are departing and traveling to, and your expected return. This information is valuable if the entrusted person has to initiate a search to find you with emergency responders if you don’t return as expected. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)