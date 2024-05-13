Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Contractor Safety Best Practices

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Video by Shannon Moeck 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District

    This video showcases best practices in safety, including multilingual safety briefs, PPE checks, rescue plans, procedure reviews, and employee safety recognition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 13:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924037
    VIRIN: 240409-A-Q1813-1001
    Filename: DOD_110315415
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contractor Safety Best Practices, by Shannon Moeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Safety Brief
    Contractor
    TAD
    Best Practices
    TAM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT