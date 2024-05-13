Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st BCT at JRTC

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Spc. Salvador Castro 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Johnson, Louisiana. JRTC provides Soldiers with realistic pre-deployment training scenarios to develop tactical leadership in simulated large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro).

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 13:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924036
    VIRIN: 240517-A-JH229-9554
    Filename: DOD_110315401
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st BCT at JRTC, by SPC Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    JRTC
    training
    U.S. Army
    United Kingdom (British)

