1st BCT at JRTC

Soldiers with 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Johnson, Louisiana. JRTC provides Soldiers with realistic pre-deployment training scenarios to develop tactical leadership in simulated large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro).
